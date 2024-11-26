Man missing after reportedly walking away from nursing home, says North Las Vegas police

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for help finding a man who reportedly walked away from a North Las Vegas nursing home.

Harry Boyd, 76, was last seen around 12:39 a.m. Tuesday at Mission Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Cheyenne Avenue, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said Boyd suffers from dementia, depression, psychosis and other medical conditions.

Boyd is described as a black man, standing 6'1" tall, weighing 150 lbs, with gray hair and black eyes.

Contact has been made with area hospitals, jails, the coroner's office, Nevada Highway Patrol and RTC to find Boyd, but police said the efforts have not yielded results at the time of this report.

Anyone with information on Mr. Boyd's whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.