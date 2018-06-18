Man missing after going for swim at Lake Havasu

A man has been reported missing at Lake Havasu in Arizona.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, a man was on a rented pontoon boat with a female and juvenile when he jumped into the water without a flotation device for a swim.

As the man was swimming, the boat began floating away because of strong winds.

The people on the boat saw the man struggling and attempted to throw him a life jacket but were unsuccessful. The man then disappeared beneath the water's surface.

Several 911 calls were received by the sheriff's office at approximately 1 p.m. The Division of Boating Safety and several other public safety agencies responded, including a helicopter from Native Air.

The man was still listed as missing Monday morning.