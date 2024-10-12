Man injured from North Las Vegas house fire early Saturday morning

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is injured after a house fire early Saturday morning, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Around 5 a.m., NLVFD said they responded to the house fire located in the 3400 block of Edinboro Ridge Avenue.

Fire crews said in their investigation that the residents woke up to find a fire in their garage. They were all able to evacuate the residence, but one man reentered the home to attempt to put out the fire prior to fire crews arriving.

NLVFD arrived on the scene, and they said they were able to quickly isolate the fire to the garage — which had significant damage. Crews said the man who reentered the home sustained serious burns to his hands and was taken to University Medical Center.

Authorities said a family pet died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under active investigation.