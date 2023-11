LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is injured after being shot multiple times near UNLV on Friday morning.

Metro police have closed down the 4000 block of University Center Dr. while an investigation into the shooting is underway.

Officers arriving at the scene around 10:42 a.m. discovered a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

The public is advised to avoid the area due to a large police presence.