Man in wheelchair hit by car, critically injured in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in northwest Las Vegas on Monday night.

Police responded to reports of a collision at Rainbow Boulevard and Peak Drive at approximately 5 p.m. They found that a man in a wheelchair had been struck by a gray Kia SUV, according to officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center. His injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

The intersection was closed in all directions and police advised drivers to avoid the area.

"Impairment is not suspected at this time," police said.