Watch
Local News

Actions

Man in wheelchair hit by car, critically injured in northwest Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 9:09 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 00:09:47-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in northwest Las Vegas on Monday night.

Police responded to reports of a collision at Rainbow Boulevard and Peak Drive at approximately 5 p.m. They found that a man in a wheelchair had been struck by a gray Kia SUV, according to officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center. His injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

The intersection was closed in all directions and police advised drivers to avoid the area.

"Impairment is not suspected at this time," police said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH