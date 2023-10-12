Man in custody identified as suspect in shooting that killed juvenile

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man previously in custody has been identified as a suspect in a shooting that left one juvenile dead and another injured in March.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 41-year-old Eliazar Quintero was identified as the suspect in this case and is already in the custody of the Nevada Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

On March 7, 2023, officers responded to the 5300 block of Boulder Highway after receiving a report of a person being shot. Arriving officers would locate a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound and transport him to Sunrise Trauma, where he would later be pronounced deceased.

A second juvenile was also located and treated at the hospital for "non-life-threatening injuries."

Homicide detectives conducted an investigation, which indicated that a bullet came through a wall from a neighboring apartment and struck the two juveniles.

Quintero will be transported to the Clark County Detention Center to be booked on his warrant for second-degree murder involving a deadly weapon.