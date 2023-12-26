Man in custody after barricade, 'battery involving knife' in central Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in custody after what police described as a peaceful conclusion to a barricade in the central Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday.

The incident began with a report just after 7 a.m. that a person had been injured with a knife in the 5100 block of Golden Lane, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated.

Officers arriving in the area, near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue, found the victim suffering from injuries that were described as non-life-threatening. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The situation was deemed a barricade after police say the suspect refused to exit a nearby apartment. SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene in further attempt to get the suspect out of the apartment.

As of 11:30 a.m., police said the barricade had "come to a peaceful conclusion" with one man taken into custody. They noted their investigation is ongoing.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area due to police activity.