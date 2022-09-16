Watch Now
Man in critical condition after shots fired in Henderson

Posted at 10:19 PM, Sep 15, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — One man is in critical condition after shots were fired in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Quest Park Street after a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found one man with injuries from a firearm.

HPD says a preliminary investigation suggests that a suspect assaulted the victim, a struggle ensued, and the victim discharged his firearm striking the suspect.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

