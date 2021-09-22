Man in 30s gropes teen on street near downtown Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police report a man is wanted for groping a teenager while she walking near downtown in August.

Authorities say a 17-year-old was walking on a sidewalk near Fremont and 15th streets at about 7 a.m. on Aug. 1 when a man asked her if she needed a ride.

The teen ignored the man and crossed the street to further avoid him, according to police. But the man then parked his car at a nearby motel.

The man, who officers described as being in his 30s, then walked up to the girl and inappropriately touched her.

Police say the teen was able to get away from him and call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man in question was about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, medium build with short brown hair, according to authorities. He also had a light beard and was wearing a tank top with blue jeans.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact the LVMPD downtown office at 702-828-4809 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.



