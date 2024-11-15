Man identified in deadly crash on I-215 near Airport Connector road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after crashing into a pole on I-215 near Airport Connector road on Wednesday, according to Nevada State Police.

Just after 3 a.m., troopers responded to a crash where 31-year-old Alexandro Guardado of Las Vegas was driving eastbound on the I-215 to SR 171 northbound off-ramp in the far left lane.

Troopers said for unknown reasons, Guardado lost control and began rotating clockwise through all southeast lanes. He ended up driving off the road and hitting a pole.

NSP said Guardado was pronounced dead at the scene.

New data shows that compared to this time last year, deadly crashes are up by 11.28% in Clark County:

The investigation is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol - Traffic Homicide Unit. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 65 fatal crashes resulting in 73 fatalities.