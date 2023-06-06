Watch Now
Man hospitalized following shooting near downtown Las Vegas

Posted at 6:28 AM, Jun 06, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been hospitalized with "non-life-threatening injuries" following a shooting near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, police say.

Around 1:26 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Boise and Arctic St., south of downtown Las Vegas. Arriving officers located a male with a gunshot wound to his upper body at the scene, and immediately transported him to the hospital.

The man was determined to have "non-life-threatening injuries," according to police.

The suspect is unknown and outstanding, and police say the investigation is currently ongoing.

