Man hospitalized after reportedly setting fires in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in custody after he was found on a roof, reportedly setting fires.

It happened around 5:38 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Maryland Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, authorities said, and the Clark County Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames.

Here's video of arson investigators examining the scene.