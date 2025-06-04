Man hospitalized after reportedly setting fires in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in custody after he was found on a roof, reportedly setting fires.
It happened around 5:38 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Maryland Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, authorities said, and the Clark County Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames.
Here's video of arson investigators examining the scene.
