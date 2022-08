NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is in the hospital after being struck by an SUV at the intersection of Simmons and Craig.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, two officers found and transported a motorcyclist to UMC who was suffering life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV is suspected to be in his 70s and the motorcyclist is in his 30s, police believe.

NLVPD says speed and DUI are unknown factors at this time.