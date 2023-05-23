Man hit by vehicle after police said he ran into the street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is recovering at the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said this happened at 8:50 p.m. at North Hualapai Way and West Cheyenne Avenue.

Police said a man was running and went into the street, which is when he was hit. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said Cheyenne Avenue is closed at Hualapai Way in both directions and drivers should use other routes. As of 10 p.m., the RTC hasn't announced when those roads could reopen.

#FASTALERT 10:03 PM, May 22 2023

Cheyenne Ave is CLOSED at Hualapai Way in both directions. Use other routes. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 23, 2023

So far, no further details have been released.