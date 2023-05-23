Watch Now
Man hit by vehicle after police said he ran into the street

Posted at 10:01 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 01:10:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is recovering at the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said this happened at 8:50 p.m. at North Hualapai Way and West Cheyenne Avenue.

Police said a man was running and went into the street, which is when he was hit. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said Cheyenne Avenue is closed at Hualapai Way in both directions and drivers should use other routes. As of 10 p.m., the RTC hasn't announced when those roads could reopen.

So far, no further details have been released.

