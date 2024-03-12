Man found shot in his car in North Las Vegas dies a week later

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The victim of a shooting last week has died at UMC hospital.

Last Tuesday, March 5, police in North Las Vegas responded to a crash on Dreamy Hill Avenue to find a man in his late 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was then transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Staff at UMC notified police on Monday that the victim had died.

As of March 12, no arrests have been announced by NLVPD. They ask for the public's assistance if anyone knows more about this incident, while also reminding people that they still believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone who may have information about this crime to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet here.