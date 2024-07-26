Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Man found dead on Las Vegas street

Man found dead on Las Vegas street
KTNV
Man found dead on Las Vegas street<br/>
Man found dead on Las Vegas street
Posted at
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating an incident where a man was found dead in the middle of the street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are unsure if the man was hit by a vehicle or if it was heat-related.

Police initially were called to an auto versus pedestrian accident at E. Cheyenne Ave. and Sandy Lane.

However, when police arrived, their preliminary investigation found no evidence of a vehicle being involved. Police say they are unsure how the man died, but an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH