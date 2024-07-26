Man found dead on Las Vegas street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating an incident where a man was found dead in the middle of the street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are unsure if the man was hit by a vehicle or if it was heat-related.

Police initially were called to an auto versus pedestrian accident at E. Cheyenne Ave. and Sandy Lane.



However, when police arrived, their preliminary investigation found no evidence of a vehicle being involved. Police say they are unsure how the man died, but an investigation is underway.