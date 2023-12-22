Man fatally shot following altercation over stolen car in east valley parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following an altercation that turned into a deadly shooting on Thursday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, dispatchers received initial reports of the shooting in an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Tree Line Drive around 7:47 p.m.

Arriving officers located a male in a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel arriving at the scene would later pronounce the victim deceased.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was standing next to a reported stolen vehicle parked in the apartment complex when two individuals approached the victim and confronted him. The victim then entered another vehicle, which was parked nearby, and attempted to leave the area.

Police say one of the individuals who had confronted him produced a firearm and shot the victim.

Detectives identified 51-year-old Christopher Hall as the suspect in this case. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.