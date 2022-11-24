Man faces hit-and-run charges after fatal crash near West Lake Mead Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash was reported to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on November 23, 2022, at around 3:25 a.m. A person was in the East Lake Mead Boulevard bike lane, east of Hallston Street, according to the scene's evidence.

A car was driving on West Lake Mead Boulevard, just east of Hallston Street. When the vehicle collided with the pedestrian, he was thrown into the surrounding landscaping.

When emergency medical personnel arrived, they determined that the pedestrian was beyond resuscitation and discontinued all life-saving efforts. The driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

The Collision Investigation Section of LVMPD found the Ford Fusion and its driver on the same day.

He was apprehended and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on hit & run charges. The collision is still being investigated by the Collision Investigation Section of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 135th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3317, or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com to remain anonymous.

Tips that lead directly to an arrest or indictment and are processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.