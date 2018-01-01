Man dies from injuries sustained in apartment fire near Valley View, Sahara

Around 11:45 on Dec. 31, the Clark County Coroner’s Office announced that the victim of an apartment fire late Friday night had died from his injuries.

On Dec. 29 at 11:50 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported apartment fire at the Tara Vista Apartments, near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Dispatchers received several calls that a person was trapped in a burning apartment. A neighbor also told investigators that they heard the man screaming for help and he could not get out of the apartment.



When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming out of a downstairs apartment and had to cut through a steel bar security door to gain access to the apartment. When firefighters entered the smoke-filled apartment, they found the fire in the kitchen. They also found a middle-aged male lying on the floor in the kitchen. The victim was treated on scene and transported to the trauma unit at University Medical Center suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.



Firefighters had the fire out in less than five minutes. The kitchen of the apartment was gutted, the rest of the unit had heat and smoke damage. Fire investigators believe the fire started on the stove in the kitchen.