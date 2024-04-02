Man dies five days after crash at US 95 Lake Mead Blvd off ramp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a crash on March 18 in the area of U.S.95 north of Jones Blvd.

He and a passenger were both unrestained and ejected from a Nissan Cube before being transported to the hospital.

The 21-year-old driver eventually died of his injuries on Friday, March 22. His name was Juan Jose Uribe.

Uribe was fleeing a trooper attempting to conduct a traffic stop when he failed to navigate a curve in the road toward the offramp and struck a concrete barrier, according to Nevada State Police. From there the car flipped over.

As of April 2, there was no update on the condition of the passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.