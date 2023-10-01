Man dies after walking into North Vista Hospital with gunshot wound

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after walking into the North Vista Hospital with a gunshot wound on Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, dispatch received the reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of North Studio Street. Shortly after, officers were alerted to a male walk-in patient at North Vista Hospital with a gunshot wound.

He was transferred to UMC Trauma, where he was later pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with info about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521.