Man dies after stabbing in North Las Vegas; suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after a stabbing in North Las Vegas near I-15 on Tuesday morning.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the stabbing occurred at 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Stocker Street. Arriving officers located a man believed to be in his 30s, suffering from a stab wound.

The man was transported to UMC Trauma Hospital with "life-threatening injuries" but was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

On Thursday, North Las Vegas police said they identified 34-year-old Leo Paredes as a suspect in the case. He was arrested by the Las. Vegas Metropolitan Police Deaprtment near Bonanza Road and F Street. He has been booked on an open murder charge.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

The identification of the deceased and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.