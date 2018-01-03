Man dies after jumping on car near Las Vegas Strip

Cloudy
At 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 3, a car was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian on East Flamingo Road, west of Koval Lane.
Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that a 21-year-old man climbed on the hood of a black, four-door Mercedes Benz. The Mercedes Benz accelerated and the man fell to the street.
The Mercedes Benz fled the scene after the crash. The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries despite resuscitative efforts.