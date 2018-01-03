Man dies after jumping on car near Las Vegas Strip

At 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 3, a car was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian on East Flamingo Road, west of Koval Lane.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that a 21­-year-old man climbed on the hood of a black, four­-door Mercedes­ Benz. The Mercedes ­Benz accelerated and the man fell to the street.

The Mercedes ­Benz fled the scene after the crash. The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries despite resuscitative efforts.