Man dies after early morning incident at east Las Vegas construction site

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating the death of a worker at a construction site in east Las Vegas.

According to a state official, 31-year-old Jeremy Bice from North Las Vegas was at the Chapman Dodge new project site on 3470 Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue when an incident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It is not clear what the details of the incident were at this time.

Bice was employed by Ninyo & Moore Geotechnical and Environmental Sciences Consultants, which according to its website, provides testing and inspection services for construction projects to clients.

The state official says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified of the workplace death and no other details will be released until the inspection is closed.