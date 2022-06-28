Man dies after being stabbed by friend's ex-boyfriend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an apartment complex at approximately 8:21 p.m. to an apartment complex located in the 1500 block of Karen Avenue for a reported stabbing.

Arriving officers were directed to an adult male in a parking lot suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital and pronounced deceased.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim had accompanied a female friend to an apartment to gather some belongings from an ex-boyfriend. An altercation broke out between the ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Jovanny Cuevas-Mendez, and the female.

Cuevas-Mendez pulled out a knife and the victim stepped in to protect the female. A physical fight ensued, and the victim was stabbed.

Officers took Cuevas-Mendez into custody without incident and transported him to the Clark County Detention Center and booked him for open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.