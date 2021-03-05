Menu

Man detained for climbing building at Paris Las Vegas

A man was detained Friday afternoon for climbing a portion of the building at Paris Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 05, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was detained Friday afternoon for climbing a portion of the building at Paris Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police say they received a call at about 1:30 p.m. They made contact with the man, who was shirtless and was wearing swim trunks.

The man complied with their demands and came down. Las Vegas police say that hotel security detained him and was speaking with him.

No one was injured and the scene has been cleared.

