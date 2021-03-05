Man detained for climbing building at Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was detained Friday afternoon for climbing a portion of the building at Paris Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police say they received a call at about 1:30 p.m. They made contact with the man, who was shirtless and was wearing swim trunks.

#UPDATE 13 Action News viewer Joe shared these photos with us from an incident on the #LasVegas Strip around 1:30 p.m. Police say a man was detained for climbing a portion of the building at @ParisVegas. No injuries were reported. Story: https://t.co/V25XrMBbX7 pic.twitter.com/8cNEgadUwK — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) March 6, 2021

The man complied with their demands and came down. Las Vegas police say that hotel security detained him and was speaking with him.

No one was injured and the scene has been cleared.

