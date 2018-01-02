Man dead, woman seriously injured in North Las Vegas fire

Katherine Jarvis
10:16 AM, Jan 2, 2018
23 mins ago
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man is dead and at least one other person is hurt after a fire in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

According to the North Las Vegas Fire Department, a woman was seriously injured in the fire near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Bruce Street. The fire occurred in a vacant building.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is assisting the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed at Bruce Street.

This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.

