Man dead, woman seriously injured in North Las Vegas fire

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man is dead and at least one other person is hurt after a fire in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

According to the North Las Vegas Fire Department, a woman was seriously injured in the fire near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Bruce Street. The fire occurred in a vacant building.

One man has died in the fire. Several others hurt. What you're looking at here should have been empty according to @NLVFirePIO. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/wNKu4RHA80 — Parker Collins (@parkercollinstv) January 2, 2018

BREAKING: One man dead, woman seriously injured in fire at vacant apartments near Las Vegas Blvd and Lake Mead. I'll be live on @KTNV with details in 30 mins pic.twitter.com/2pF3h48eJb — David Schuman (@david_schuman) January 2, 2018

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is assisting the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed at Bruce Street.

