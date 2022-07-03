Man dead after stabbing Las Vegas woman’s boyfriend police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead after a woman shot him following an altercation in the 1600 block of W. Oakey.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, two men got into a fight in front of a store. During the fight, one of the men stabbed the other.

Police say the girlfriend of the stabbed man came out of the store and shot the man who stabbed her boyfriend. The couple fled but were intercepted on the I-15 by patrol officers.

The shot man died at UMC because of his injury. The investigation is ongoing LVMPD reports.

Further details are pending and will be added to this article as they become available.