Man dead after ejected off motorcycle near I-215 and Jones Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash near Eagle Canyon on Sept. 27, according to the Nevada State Police.

At approximately 5 p.m., the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the area of north Jones Boulevard and Eastland Ranch Avenue.

Investigations indicate that 37-year-old Bradley Houston Collier was stopped at the intersection when he accelerated at a high speed from the stop sign while turning left onto north Jones Boulevard.

Collier lost control of his motorcycle— driving across all southbound lanes, hitting a curb and ejecting him off the bike.

The motorcycle continued southwest up an embankment and was redirected southeast, coming to a stop on it's right side in the right far lane of north Jones Boulevard.

Collier was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by NSP. The department has investigated 53 fatal crashes— resulting in 61 deaths.