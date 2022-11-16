Man dead after collision on West Russell Road at South Buffalo Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Around 4:00 p.m. on November 15, 2022, a fatal collision occurred at the intersection of W. S. Russell Road and Russell Road Drive the Buffalo.

A 2017 GMC Acadia was traveling east on W. Russell Road, approaching the intersection with S. Buffalo Drive from the left turn lane, according to evidence at the scene, driver, and witness statements according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2005 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle was approaching S. Buffalo Drive from the left of two westbound travel lanes on W. Russell Road.

Police say A 2009 Ford Crown Victoria was approaching S. Buffalo Drive from the right of two westbound travel lanes on W. Russell Road as it was driving west.

The GMC approached the intersection and began turning left onto S. Buffalo Drive while the Honda and Ford entered the intersection continuing straight.

The Honda toppled over, separating the rider from the motorcycle. The rider and Honda were then hit by the GMC.

The Ford was then hit by the GMC. The crash was reported to 9-1-1, and all cars stopped. The Honda rider was declared dead at the scene of the crash after responding medical officials assessed that he could not be saved.

There was no indication of intoxication, and the drivers of the GMC and Ford stayed at the scene of the crash.

Per a release, the rider's death marks the 132nd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Departments Jurisdiction for the year 2022. The investigation is ongoing.