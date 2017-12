A middle-aged man is in critical condition after a fire late Friday night.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says it happened at an apartment at Tara Vista Apartments near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

LVFR said that they had to cut through a steel bar security door to gain access to the kitchen and found a fire in the apartment's kitchen.

An unresponsive man was found lying on the kitchen floor. He was transported to UMC Trauma to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The kitchen of the apartment was gutted and the rest of the unit was damaged by heat and smoke. Damage is estimated at $25,000.

Fire investigators believe the fire stated on the stove. A neighbor told investigators that they heard the man screaming for help. The cause of the fire is under investigation.