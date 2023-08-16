Man 'critically injured' after being shot in the chest in the northwest valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been hospitalized with "critical injuries" following a shooting on Tuesday night in the northwest Las Vegas valley, police say.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of North Rainbow around 10:37 p.m.

Officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound to the chest, and immediately transported him to a local hospital for "critical injuries."

A suspect has also been taken into custody, and police confirm that there are no outstanding parties.

LVMPD detectives are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.