Man convicted of sexual assault of minor dies in Nevada prison

A man convicted of sexual assault of a minor died in a Nevada prison last week.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that on March 8 around 9:04 a.m., 77-year-old Donald C. Hennan died at the Regional Medical Facility inside Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Hennan was committed from Lyon County on July 21, 1999 and was serving a sentence of 20 years to life with possibility of parole, consecutive with 10 years to life with possibility of parole for sexual assault victim under 16 and lewdness with a minor.