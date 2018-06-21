Man convicted in Clark County for kidnapping, sexual assault dies in prison

An inmate convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault in Clark County has died in a Nevada prison.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that on June 19 at approximately 8:22 PM, 59-year-old Gene A. Montanio, #43157, died at the Regional Medical Facility inside Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Montanio was committed from Clark County on June 27, 1994, and was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for kidnapping, sexual assault and use of deadly weapon enhancement.