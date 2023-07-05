Watch Now
Man celebrating Fourth of July shot and killed, Las Vegas police investigating

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 19:52:23-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after a shooting that happened overnight Wednesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police investigation revealed that the man was outside with a large group of people celebrating the Fourth of July when he was shot. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Walker Street near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and H Street.

Police responded to the shooting Wednesday around 12:36 a.m. When police arrived, officers located the man suffering from a gunshot on a sidewalk. Medical arrived and transported him to UMC Hospital where he died.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

