Man attempted to rescue female victim killed in Mohave County house fire

Posted at 10:12 AM, Jan 25, 2024
MEADVIEW, Ariz. (KTNV) — Mohave County detectives are investigating a house fire that killed one woman in Meadview last week.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the fire occurred on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in the 26000 block of North Sandy Point Drive around 5:26 p.m. Dispatchers were also notified that a female subject was still inside the residence.

Deputies at the scene made contact with a male subject, who advised he had been cooking inside when he went outside to retrieve more water.

While outside the residence, he told detectives that he heard an explosion, observed the fire, and immediately went back inside.

The man attempted to put the fire out using fire extinguishers, but when that did not work, he went to retrieve the female subject but became separated from her and was unable to retrieve her.

Deputies located a deceased subject inside the home.

"The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office," the detectives noted in a release. "This investigation is ongoing."

