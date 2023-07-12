Watch Now
Man arrested nearly one year after North Las Vegas murder

FILE: August 2022 shooting investigation, Yale Street
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 17:27:26-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas have announced the arrest of a man in connection with a murder in North Las Vegas in August 2022.

According to LVMPD, 27-year-old Joseph Navarro was arrested in San Diego on Tuesday, July 11. He faces open murder charges and extradition to Las Vegas.

The Homicide section of LVMPD conducted an investigation into the shooting of a man on the 600 block of North Yale Street on August 4, 2022 and identified Navarro as their suspect, according to a statement by the police department Wednesday.

