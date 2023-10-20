Man arrested near Palo Verde High School; officers confiscate 'airsoft gun, knife'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was arrested near Palo Verde High School on Friday after Metro police received reports of a person with a weapon in nearby neighborhoods.

According to an email sent to parents, LVMPD officers confiscated "an airsoft gun and a knife" from the man at the time of his arrest.

Principal Lisa Schumacher also noted that there was "no threat to students or the school, and the individual was not on our campus."

Read the full email sent to Palo Verde parents and guardians below: