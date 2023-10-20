Man arrested near Palo Verde High School; officers confiscate 'airsoft gun, knife'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was arrested near Palo Verde High School on Friday after Metro police received reports of a person with a weapon in nearby neighborhoods.
According to an email sent to parents, LVMPD officers confiscated "an airsoft gun and a knife" from the man at the time of his arrest.
Principal Lisa Schumacher also noted that there was "no threat to students or the school, and the individual was not on our campus."
Read the full email sent to Palo Verde parents and guardians below:
This is Lisa Schumacher, Principal at Palo Verde High School.
In an effort to keep you informed of important matters happening in and around our school, we want to inform you that police arrested an individual near our campus while investigating reports of an individual in the neighborhood with a weapon. During the investigation, police confiscated an airsoft gun and knife from the individual.
There was no threat to students or the school and the individual was not on our campus.
Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your students. Parents, please remind your student never to hesitate to report anything that may be a possible safety issue to an adult.
Students and parents can make reports through SafeVoice by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org, through the free downloadable phone app, or by calling CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.
If you have any questions or concerns about your child, please get in touch with the school’s main office at (702) 799-1450.