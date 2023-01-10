Watch Now
Man arrested for threatening person with a knife in Henderson, police say

Posted at 6:21 PM, Jan 09, 2023
HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man has been arrested for threatening someone with a knife in a Henderson neighborhood on Monday, police say.

According to an incident report, the Henderson Police Department responded to the 300 block of Conestoga Way in reference to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the suspect threatened the victim with a knife, the suspect left the scene and was seen returning to his residence. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately located the suspect.

The suspect initially refused to exit his residence, but quickly complied and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say no injuries were reported during this incident, though the investigation is still ongoing.

