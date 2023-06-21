Man arrested for threatening attack on VGK parade crowd

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The day before the Vegas Golden Knights were set to take their victory lap on the Las Vegas Strip after their Stanley Cup win, police say a man in the valley started making threats towards the upcoming crowds.

Anthony Zuccaro was arrested on June 17. According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) arrest report, he made several verbal terroristic threats on Friday, June 16 related to the parade where thousands were expected to gather to celebrate the team.

LVMPD says Zuccaro initially called the Crisis Support Services of Nevada and expressed both suicidal and homicidal intentions. He eventually agreed to meet with police in the parking lot of a Las Vegas Maverick gas station.

Zuccaro was eventually arrested after an altercation with police and expressed desire for "suicide by cop," according to law enforcement officials.

Following his arrest, Zuccaro was taken to a hospital where they held him for an hour before telling him to leave— which police say upset the man who felt no one was helping him.

The 31-year-old was released and damaged several cars, including police vehicles, before later contacting a mental health crisis support line out of Arizona, according to police statements. This is when investigators say Zuccaro stated specific plans to carry out an attack on the VGK parade, including driving a vehicle into the crowd and inciting both panic and deaths.

According to the police report, Zuccaro chose the event partly because his estranged girlfriend and her new boyfriend were believed to be in attendance.

Zuccaro now faces several charges, including a felony charge of making terroristic threats.