Man arrested for shooting at Las Vegas detective

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is facing charges after shooting at a detective.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on Friday, a detective was in an unmarked vehicle, wearing plain clothes, while conducting a surveillance operation and monitoring street activity in connection to a burglary investigation.

That was in the 8300 block of Canvas Court, which is near Russell Road and South Durango Drive, in the southwest part of the valley.

The detective was parked on the side of the road when a vehicle pulled up beside him and a woman asked if there was anyone in the vehicle. The vehicle then drove away from the detective, did a U-turn, and parked in front of a house.

A short time after that, 22-year-old Kye Jackson came out of the house and started to approach the detective.

The detective started to drive away after determining that his surveillance location had been compromised. As he drove away, Jackson fired multiple times, hitting the detective's vehicle.

According to police, LVMPD SWAT helped establish a perimeter around the house and Jackson was taken into custody.

Jackson is facing several charges, including discharging a gun at a vehicle and attempted murder.

Clark County Detention Center records show Jackson is in jail, as of Tuesday night, and his bond has been set at $50,000. His preliminary court hearing is scheduled for July 8.