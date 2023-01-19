Man arrested after welfare check leads to discovery of woman's body in Las Vegas apartment, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a welfare check in December led to the discovery of a woman's body in her Las Vegas apartment, according to police.

Initial police reports indicated that LVMPD Dispatch received a call on Dec. 28 from an individual who found "a female adult family member unresponsive in her apartment" at approximately 7:44 p.m. Police arrived at the apartment in the 7400 block of West Charleston and immediately located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Responding medical personnel pronounced the woman deceased at the scene.

On Jan. 18, 33-year-old Michael Ralston was arrested by a task force comprised of local and federal law enforcement after he was identified as the primary suspect in the case, according to police. He was subsequently booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

An investigation conducted by LVMPD's Homicide Section found that the victim was dropped off at her apartment by a family member the night before her death. The next morning, family members became concerned and ordered a welfare check after they were unable to reach the victim by phone.

LVMPD says this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.