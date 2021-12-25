Man arrested after UTV crash in North Las Vegas parking lot left woman with serious injury

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is suffering from a serious injury after a UTV crash inside a parking lot in North Las Vegas on Christmas Eve.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. near Ann Road and Bruce Street. Arriving officers say they found a UTV that had been involved in a rollover crash, though it was flipped upright again by the time they arrived.

According to police, 26-year-old Yasmani Flaman was driving the UTV with three passengers, one woman and two other men, when he lost control and the vehicle rolled over.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s by authorities, was transported to the hospital with a serious injury. Police say her arm was amputated due to the crash.

A man was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

Flaman was arrested and faces a charge of reckless driving with substantial bodily harm.

The crash remains under investigation. North Las Vegas Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the agency at 702-633-9111.



