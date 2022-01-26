Man arrested after hundreds of pounds of explosives found in Henderson hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Henderson hotel was evacuated after hundreds of pounds of stolen explosives were found in one man's room.

Federal prosecutors have indicted 38-year-old Evan Ray Atkinson for the Jan. 4 incident. They say the explosives were stolen from a mill in Hawthorne, then driven more than 300 miles south to Henderson.

Prosectuors say Atkinson stored the explosives in his hotel room and his car. The hotel was evacuated and law enforcement recovered the explosives, including 39 sticks of dynamite.

Atkinson, who is from California, faces several charges and could face decades in prison.

His lawyer told the Associated Press he pleaded not guilty and will address the charges against him in court. A trial is set to begin in late March.