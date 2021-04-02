Man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting women in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A real estate agent from California is accused of drugging multiple women and sexually assaulting them in Las Vegas, according to police documents.

Police allege Michael Bjorkman used the "date rape" drug GHB on the women while they were attending a conference for work. GHB is typically slipped into someone's drink.

During a police interview with someone who told authorities they've known Bjorkman for years, Bjorkman was described as someone who regularly attends real estate training all around the United States and spends lots of time traveling.

Court documents also indicate Bjorkman is connected to two other alleged assaults. One in Mexico, the other in Hawaii.