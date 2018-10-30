77-year-old Las Vegas man shares home invasion experience

77-year-old Gary Bogk survived a violent home invasion back in January.

Just days after his attack, Bogk shared his story and how he escaped the brazen criminals with 13 Action News.

Now, nearly one year later, Bogk is telling his story again, this time, with self defense and Las Vegas Krav Maga martial arts expert Donivan Britt.

As Bogk goes room to room and relives one of the worst experiences, he will share how he made it out alive.

Bogk is now speaking out in hopes to warn others about home invasions and what you can do to be prepared.

