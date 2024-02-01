Mammovan returning to Las Vegas to provide locals with breast cancer screenings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents will soon see the big pink Mammovan back in town.

Nevada Health Centers offers mammography screenings to women over 40. Those under 40 will also be seen if they have a screening referral from a provider.

The organization accepts most major insurance plans, however gifts from donors allow them to accept women of all economic statuses.

Mammovan schedule

Friday, Feb. 9



7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Amazon Fulfillment Center LAS7 6001 E. Tropical Pkwy North Las Vegas, NV 89115



Saturday, February 10

7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.

Grand Opening Be Beyond Great Dance Studio 3523 N. Pecos Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89115



Wednesday, February 14

7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.

Doolittle Senior Center & Democracy Prep Event 1950 J St. Las Vegas, NV 89106



Thursday, February 15

7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.

Martin Luther King Family Health Center 1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106



Friday, February 16

7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.

Cambridge Family Health Center 3900 Cambridge St. Las Vegas, NV 89119

You can call 1-877-581-6266 to make an appointment. NHC says to select option 1.