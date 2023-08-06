Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada grants 17-year-old's wish of a membership at an adaptive gym

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada fulfilled a 17-year-old girl's wish to become a member at an accessible gym earlier this month.

17-year-old Maliylah Silva was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder and recently underwent a spinal fusion operation, which has limited her ability to walk, talk and eat. Family and friends of hers say she is extremely sociable, she often partakes in a wide array of activities, including creating and editing videos on Instagram, watching makeup tutorials on YouTube, and chatting with friends on the phone.

She currently participates in physical therapy and occupational therapy three times per week and is seeking other opportunities to increase her physical activity.

Given her medical journey, Silva determined that her ultimate wish would be membership at an accessible gym.

According to Make-A-Wish, she first discovered the DRIVEN Neurorecovery Center from her physical therapy office and immediately researched it. On Thursday, July 27, Silva’s wish was granted in a surprise reveal at Findlay Subaru Las Vegas, where she was greeted by friends, family, the staff of the dealership, and representatives from DRIVEN Neurorecovery Center along with Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada team members.

Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas granted her wish for a 2-year membership to the adaptive gym, including roundtrip paratransit transportation to the facility.

Scott Rosenzweig, CEO of Make-A-Wish stated, “It is truly humbling to provide life-changing wishes to kids like Maliylah Silva. Her courage and enthusiasm for life are an inspiration to all of us at Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and our friends at Subaru Las Vegas, who continue to partner with us in providing hope to these kids and their families.”

For more information about Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada, please visit wish.org/snv.