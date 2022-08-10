Majority of Death Valley closed due to repairs and debris removal

DEATH VALLEY, CA (KTNV) — Most of Death Valley National Park is closed following repairs to roads and the removal of debris.

There is a partial opening allowing access to Panamint Springs Resort, Father Crowley Overlook, and Lee Flat.

Despite the partial opening, the following areas of Death Valley are closed due to extensive debris and damage according to a press release: Furnace Creek Visitor Center, Badwater Basin, Zabriskie Point, Dantes View, Mesquite Sand Dunes, and additional paved roads.

The press release says its important to allow time for areas impacted by Friday’s storm to dry out.

Walking onto wet playas can leave footprint scars for years to come and driving on muddy dirt roads can cause deep ruts adding to the damage and time to repair these areas a Death Valley National Park Supervisory Park Ranger reports.

Rangers also encourage the public to be careful as some apps have routed people onto backcountry dirt roads to avoid paved road closures. This has caused Park Rangers to respond to stranded people, diverting from flood operations.

State Route 190 is open to the western portion of Death Valley National Park with the road remaining closed from the Trona/Wildrose Junction in Panamint Valley through Death Valley Junction. Additional areas are expected to open no earlier than August 19 according to a press release.