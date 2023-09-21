Watch Now
Major traffic improvements activated at Windmill, Gilespie intersection

New traffic improvements go live at the Windmill, Gilespie intersection
Posted at 8:41 PM, Sep 20, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brand new traffic signals were activated Wednesday at a busy intersection in south Las Vegas.

The corner of Windmill Lane and Gilespie Street just east of Interstate 15 saw the new lights go up today.

The intersection has seen growing traffic. THe average daily traffic in 2022 was 23,000 vehicles on Windmill and 1,400 on Gilespie.

Along with signals will come median island installations, pavement upgrades, and Intelligent Transportation System improvements.“These new traffic signals and other roadway improvements will bring greater safety to the area and improve the flow of traffic,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, who represents the area.

